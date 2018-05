Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF THE HILTON BERLIN AND DECLARATION OF SPECIAL DIVIDEND

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC - GROSS PROCEEDS FROM DEAL EQUATE TO APPROXIMATELY $350 MILLION, OR $583,000 PER KEY

* PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC - SUBSEQUENT TO TRANSACTION CLOSING, PARK'S BOARD DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.45 PER SHARE