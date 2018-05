Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.65

* QTRLY COMPARABLE REVPAR WAS $165.57, AN INCREASE OF 1.1% FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.71

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $2.76 - $2.92

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.21 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S