March 12 (Reuters) - Park Hotels & Resorts Inc:

* ANNOUNCES HNA SECONDARY OFFERING/REPURCHASE COMPLETION, UPDATED 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE AND NEW CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $ 2.74 TO $ 2.90

* SEES ‍2018 COMPARABLE REVPAR GROWTH OF 0.0 PERCENT TO 2.0 PERCENT​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.77 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: