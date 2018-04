BRIEF-Park Lawn Corp To Acquire Signature Group And Citadel Management

April 17 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION AGREES TO ACQUIRE THE SIGNATURE GROUP AND CITADEL MANAGEMENT AND ANNOUNCES C$165 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

* PARK LAWN CORP - DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$136.4 MILLION IN CASH

* PARK LAWN CORP - ACQUISITION OF CITADEL WILL BE FUNDED FROM PLC’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

* PARK LAWN CORP - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CO’S ADJUSTED SHARE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA PER SHARE BEFORE ANY SYNERGIES ARE ACHIEVED

* PARK LAWN CORP - EXPECTS ANNUAL SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY US$3 MILLION FROM DEAL WITH SIGNATURE, TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 24 MONTHS OF CLOSING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: