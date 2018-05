May 15 (Reuters) - Park Lawn Corp:

* PARK LAWN CORPORATION RELEASES Q1 2018 RESULTS

* PARK LAWN CORP - ON A FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS, NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO PLC SHAREHOLDERS WAS $0.108 IN Q1 2018

* PARK LAWN CORP - PLC'S REVENUE INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR BY 44.7% TO $27.2 MILLION IN Q1 2018, AS COMPARED TO $18.8 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017