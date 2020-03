BRIEF-Park Ohio Posts Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.61

March 11 (Reuters) - Park Ohio Holdings Corp:

* PARK OHIO ANNOUNCES 2019 RESULTS AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.61

* Q4 SALES $380 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $399.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* PARK OHIO HOLDINGS - BOARD HAS AUTHORIZED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WHEREBY COMPANY MAY REPURCHASE UP TO 1.0 MILLION SHARES OF ITS OUTSTANDING COMMON STOCK

* PARK OHIO HOLDINGS - HAS DETERMINED IT IS PRUDENT TO TEMPORARILY FORGO PROVIDING 2020 EPS GUIDANCE DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* PARK OHIO HOLDINGS - IN ASSEMBLY COMPONENTS SEGMENT, Q4 WAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY GM LABOR STRIKE, EXTENDED CUSTOMER DELAYS ON NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

* PARK OHIO HOLDINGS - GM LABOR STRIKE, CUSTOMER DELAYS IN ASSEMBLY COMPONENTS SEGMENT NEGATIVELY IMPACTED SALES BY ABOUT $20 MILLION, EPS BY ABOUT $0.35 IN Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: