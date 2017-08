July 14 (Reuters) - PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S:

* ‍FINALISED TERMS FOR REFINANCING AND RESTRUCTURING OF EXISTING FACILITIES INTO LONG TERM DEBT FROM ALL KEY FINANCIAL CREDITORS.​

* ‍IMPACT OF NEW TERMS IS IN LINE WITH EBVAT EXPECTATIONS FOR 2017 OUTLINED IN 2016 ANNUAL REPORT.​