BRIEF-Park Street Nordicom FY EBVAT At DKK ‍25.9​ Million

PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S:

* REG-PARK STREET NORDICOM A/S – ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* FY EBVAT DKK ‍25.9​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 24.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OVERALL PROFIT FOR 2017 AFTER TAX IS DKK 360.1 MILLION AGAINST DKK 43.5 MILLION IN 2016

* ‍EXPECTS THAT EBVAT FOR YEAR 2018 WILL BE WITHIN RANGE DKK 80-90 MILLION​

* ‍SAYS FOCUS FOR 2018 WILL BE ON REDUCING VACANCY, STREAMLINING OF OPERATIONS​

* EQUITY WAS POSITIVE AT DKK 554.9 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (31 DECEMBER 2016: DKK -33.1 MILLION).

* NO DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2017‍​

* FY NET SALES DKK 167.7 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 175.1 MILLION YEAR AGO