April 17 (Reuters) - Parke Bancorp Inc:

* PARKE BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES STOCK SPLIT AND INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* PARKE BANCORP INC - DECLARED 11 FOR 10 STOCK SPLIT, TO EFFECTUATE A 10% STOCK DIVIDEND

* PARKE BANCORP INC - ANNOUNCED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND WILL BE INCREASED FROM $0.12 TO $0.14, EFFECTIVE WITH JULY DIVIDEND PAYMENT