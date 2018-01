Jan 24 (Reuters) - Parke Bancorp Inc:

* PARKE BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2017 EARNINGS, $3.2 MILLION NON-RECURRING CHARGE FROM NEW TAX LAW

* PARKE BANCORP INC QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍$0.06​

* PARKE BANCORP INC QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME OF $10.6 MILLION VERSUS $9.3 MILLION