Oct 23 (Reuters) - PARKEN SPORT & ENTERTAINMENT A/S :

* Q3 TOTAL REVENUE DKK ‍​ 381.6 MILLION VERSUS DKK 455.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 83.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 102.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* KEEPS OUTLOOK FOR 2017‍​