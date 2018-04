April 19 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp:

* PARKER INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP - INCREASED COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO 76 CENTS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK

* PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP - NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: