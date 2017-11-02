FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin Q1 earnings per share $2.10
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

BRIEF-Parker-Hannifin Q1 earnings per share $2.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp

* Parker reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $2.10

* Q1 sales $3.36 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.32 billion

* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $8.45 to $9.05 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $9.10 to $9.70 from continuing operations

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $9.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Parker-Hannifin corp qtrly ‍orders increased 11% for total co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

