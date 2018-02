Feb 15 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp:

* INDEGO® EXOSKELETON RECEIVES U.S. REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR STROKE TREATMENT

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - ‍FDA GIVEN ADDITIONAL CLEARANCE TO MARKET & SELL INDEGO EXOSKELETON FOR USE IN TREATMENT OF INDIVIDUALS WITH HEMIPLEGIA DUE TO STROKE​