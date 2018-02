BRIEF-Parker Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $2.15

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp:

* PARKER REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.15

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q2 SALES ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $3.37 BILLION

* HAS REVISED GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO RANGE OF $7.38 TO $7.78 PER SHARE

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED SHARE FROM $9.65 TO $10.05

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - FORECASTED 2018 EARNINGS REFLECT NET ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $224.5 MILLION, OR $1.65PER SHARE RECORDED IN Q2 2018

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - FORECASTED 2018 EARNINGS REFLECT EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $58 MILLION & CLARCOR COSTS TO ACHIEVE OF ABOUT $52 MILLION

* PARKER-HANNIFIN - RECOGNIZED NET ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $224.5 MILLION, OR $1.65PER SHARE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM IN QUARTER

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.78 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: