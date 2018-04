BRIEF-Parker Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $2.70

April 26 (Reuters) - Parker-Hannifin Corp:

* Q3 SALES $3.75 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.66 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.76 TO $7.96 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.80

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER

* INVENTORIES AT QUARTER-END $1.73 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $9.95 TO $10.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S