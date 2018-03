March 12 (Reuters) - Parkervision Inc:

* PARKERVISION RECEIVES FAVORABLE VENUE RULING IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE

* PARKERVISION INC - ‍ON MARCH 8, COURT DENIED QUALCOMM’S MOTION TO TRANSFER TO SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA​

* PARKERVISION - COURT DENIED APPLE’S MOTION TO DISMISS FOR IMPROPER VENUE PERTAINING TO PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT SUIT AGAINST APPLE, QUALCOMM​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: