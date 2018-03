March 14 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp:

* PARKLAND FUEL CORP - ‍PLANS TO COMMENCE PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026​

* PARKLAND FUEL - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY CERTAIN OUTSTANDING AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)