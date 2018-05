May 2 (Reuters) - Parkland Fuel Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $153 MILLION

* PARKLAND IS REVISING ITS 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $600 MILLION ±5% TO $650 MILLION ±5%.

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* QTRLY SALES AND OPERATING REVENUE $3,342 MILLION VERSUS $1,785 MILLION

* REALIZED 53% GROWTH IN FUEL AND PETROLEUM PRODUCT VOLUMES, DELIVERING 4,211 MILLION LITRES IN Q1 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: