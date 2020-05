May 21 (Reuters) - Parkson Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 698.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 6.5 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.10 BILLION RGT

* OPERATING ENVIRONMENT EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING AMID COMPETITION & COVID-19 PANDEMIC