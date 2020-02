Feb 14 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Asia Ltd:

* QTRLY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$7.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF S$264,000

* QTRLY REVENUE S$96.9 MILLION VERSUS S$110.7 MILLION

* EXPECTS GROUP OPERATING ENVIRONMENT FOR CURRENT FY TO REMAIN CHALLENGING AMID COMPETITION FACED BY GROUP, RECENT COVID-19 EPIDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: