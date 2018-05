May 1 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Asia Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE S$104.5 MILLION VERSUS S$98.6 MILLION

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE S$7.8 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF S$9.1 MILLION

* GROUP IS EXPECTED TO END FY2018 WITH REDUCED LOSSES AS COMPARED WITH FY2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: