BRIEF-Parkson Retail Asia Updates On Business Operations In View Of Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Asia Ltd:

* UPDATE ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS IN VIEW OF COVID-19

* GROUP CURRENTLY IS UNABLE TO QUANTIFY NOR DETERMINE EXTENT OF IMPACT OF ORDER AND COVID-19 ON EPS FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020

* OPERATIONS IN INDONESIA AND VIETNAM HAVE BEEN IMPACTED FROM EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* GROUP HAD BEEN UNDERTAKING VARIOUS COST-CONTAINMENT MEASURES

* COVID-19 WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AND EARNINGS FOR FY

* REASONABLY ANTICIPATED THAT THESE OPERATIONS IN INDONESIA AND VIETNAM MAY ALSO BE AFFECTED IN NEAR FUTURE

* COST-CONTAINMENT MEASURES SUCH AS CLOSURE OF NON-PERFORMING STORES, STREAMLINING OF EXCESS HEADCOUNT, START OF RENT NEGOTIATIONS