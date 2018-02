Feb 23 (Reuters) - Parkson Retail Group Ltd:

* FY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES RMB4.68 BILLION VERSUS RMB4.61 BILLION

* ‍SAME STORE SALES UP 3.2% & 1.3% DURING Q4 AND FY2017​

* ‍FY NET LOSS RMB136.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB147.3 MILLION A YEAR AGO