Sept 25 (Reuters) - Parkway Inc

* Parkway announces stockholder approval of merger and declares special cash dividend

* Board of directors has authorized, and parkway has declared, a special cash dividend of $4.00 per share of common stock​

* At meeting of stockholders, 85.58% of shares of common, limited voting stock, voting together as a single class, voted in favor of merger​