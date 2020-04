April 22 (Reuters) - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust:

* QTRLY NET PROPERTY INCOME S$27.7 MILLION VERSUS S$26.5 MILLION

* QTRLY DPU 3.32 CENTS PER UNIT

* DUE TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK, CO TO SET ASIDE S$1.7 MILLION TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE FOR AFFECTED TENANTS