Nov 9 (Reuters) - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly gross revenue S$27.7 million versus S$28.1 mln‍​

* ‍Qtrly net property income S$25.9 million versus s$26.2 million​

* Qtrly DPU for period ‍3.37​ Singapore cents