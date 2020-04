April 28 (Reuters) - Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust:

* ONE OF PLIFE REIT’S NURSING HOME PROPERTIES HAS CONFIRMED 3 COVID-19 CASES

* PROPERTY REMAINS IN OPERATION AND THERE IS NO MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT TO PLIFE REIT AS AT APR 28

* UPDATE OF PARKWAY LIFE REIT'S JAPAN PROPERTIES IN RELATION TO COVID-19