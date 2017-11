Nov 9 (Reuters) - PARMALAT SPA:

* 9-MONTH NET REVENUE EUR ‍​4.88 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.63 BILLION YEAR AGO

* GUIDANCE 2017: CONFIRMS GROWTH IN NET REVENUE OF UP TO 1 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND PERIMETER‍​

* GUIDANCE 2017: FALL IN EBITDA YEAR ON YEAR BETWEEN 3 PERCENT AND 5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND PERIMETER‍​

* GUIDANCE 2017 EXCLUDES VENEZUELA