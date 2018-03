BRIEF-Parmalat FY Net Revenue Up At EUR 6.7 Bln

March 15 (Reuters) - PARMALAT SPA:

* FY NET REVENUE EUR 6.7 BILLION VERSUS EUR 6.49 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 103.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 79.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.007 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS YOY GROWTH TO BE ABOUT 1.5% FOR NET REVENUE, WITH EBITDA IMPROVING WITHIN 3%-5% FOR 2018

* RAW MILK COST TREND IN 2018, AT LEAST FOR H1, APPEARS TO BE IN LINE WITH Q4 2017 OR LIKELY TO DECLINE FURTHER

* FY GROUP SHARE NET PROFIT EUR 103.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 78.5 MILLION YEAR AGO