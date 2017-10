Sept 12 (Reuters) - PARMALAT SPA:

* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 3.27‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.99 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​30.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 45.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT DECREASING MAINLY DUE TO TAX LAW CHANGES ENACTED IN VENEZUELA

* 2017 GUIDANCE REVISED: GROWTH WITHIN 1% FOR NET REVENUE AND EBITDA AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION AND EXCLUDING VENEZUELA UNIT