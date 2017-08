June 7 (Reuters) - PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA :

* H1 NET LOSS 65.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 89.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 NEGATIVE EBITDA 28.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 24.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING LOSS 79.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 70.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS 2017 CAPEX PROGRAM IS ON TRACK ‍​

* SAYS 0.25 EURO/SHARE DIVIDEND TO BE PAID ON JULY 19