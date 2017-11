Nov 29 (Reuters) - PARQUES REUNIDOS SERVICIOS CENTRALES SA :

* FY NET PROFIT 11.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING EBITDA 174.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 188.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 579.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 584.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SEES AT LEAST 10 PCT EBITDA GROWTH IN FY 2018 Source text for Eikon:

