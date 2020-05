May 20 (Reuters) - PARROT SA:

* 2020 FIRST-QUARTER BUSINESS

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 13.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY DIFFICULTIES WITH ACCESS TO COMPONENTS OR PRODUCTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP EXPECTS IMPACT OF HEALTH CRISIS TO BE MORE MARKED IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)