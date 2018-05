May 3 (Reuters) - Parsley Energy Inc:

* PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS ON APRIL 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCT 28, 2016 - SEC FILING

* PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BILLION TO $2.3 BILLION, AMONG OTHER THINGS Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2FFaHky) Further company coverage: