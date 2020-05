BRIEF-Partner Communications Reports Qtrly Basic Earnings Per Share NIS 0.05

May 27 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd :

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS1

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES OF NIS 807 MILLION (US$ 226 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 2%

* QTRLY SERVICE REVENUES OF NIS 629 MILLION (US$ 176 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 1%

* QTRLY EQUIPMENT REVENUES OF NIS 178 MILLION (US$ 50 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 5%

* QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU: NIS 53 (US$ 15), A DECREASE OF 5%

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY - QTRLY CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER BASE OF ABOUT 2.68 MILLION AT QUARTER-END, UP 56 THOUSAND SUBSCRIBERS SINCE Q1 2019

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY - QTRLY TV SUBSCRIBER BASE: 200 THOUSAND SUBSCRIBERS AT QUARTER-END, UP 59 THOUSAND SUBSCRIBERS SINCE Q1 2019

* PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS - CO DOES NOT EXPECT THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT HARMFUL EFFECT ON PROFIT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: