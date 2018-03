BRIEF-Partner Communications reports qtrly basic loss per share of NIS 0.30

March 29 (Reuters) - Partner Communications Company Ltd :

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES NIS 834 MILLION (US$ 241 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 2%

* CELLULAR SUBSCRIBER BASE APPROXIMATELY 2.67 MILLION AT QUARTER-END

* QTRLY CELLULAR ARPU WAS NIS 59 (US$ 17), A DECREASE OF 5%​

* QTRLY SERVICE REVENUES NIS 630 MILLION (US$ 182 MILLION), A DECREASE OF 3%

* TV SUBSCRIBER BASE WAS APPROXIMATELY 43 THOUSAND HOUSEHOLDS AT QUARTER-END​

* QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE NIS 0.30

* QTRLY QUARTERLY CELLULAR CHURN RATE WAS 9.9% VERSUS 9.3% IN Q3 2017

* QTRLY EQUIPMENT REVENUES WERE NIS 204 MILLION (US$ 59 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 21%

* NET DEBT DECLINED BY NIS 620 MILLION IN 2017 TO REACH NIS 0.9 BILLION‍​