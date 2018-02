Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sanofi Sa:

* PARTNER THERAPEUTICS (PTX) ACQUIRES LEUKINE® FROM SANOFI

* PARTNER THERAPEUTICS INC - HAS ACQUIRED GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE, AND COMMERCIALIZE LEUKINE (SARGRAMOSTIM) FROM SANOFI

* PARTNER THERAPEUTICS - IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION OF LEUKINE, PTX WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A DEDICATED MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON