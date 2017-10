Oct 5 (Reuters) - PartnerRe executives tell a conference call with analysts:

* CFO Mario Bonaccorso says expects Q3 pre-tax loss at $60-90 million following reinsurance losses due to hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria

* CEO Emmanuel Clarke sees return on equity at 8-10 percent in next three to five years

* Clarke sees return on capital above 8 percent in 2017