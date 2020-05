May 7 (Reuters) - PartnerRe Ltd:

* PARTNERRE LTD. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* PARTNERRE LTD - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDER OF $433 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2020

* PARTNERRE LTD - COMPANY INCURRED $18 MILLION OF PRE-TAX LOSSES FROM EVENT CANCELLATION CLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 IN Q1 OF 2020

* PARTNERRE LTD - COMPANY'S CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $1.9 BILLION AT Q1 END