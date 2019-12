Dec 10 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PRESS RELEASE: PARTNERS GROUP AGREES THE SALE OF ITS STAKE IN MERKUR OFFSHORE, A 396MW GERMAN OFFSHORE WIND FARM DEVELOPMENT

* CONSORTIUM AGREED TO SELL 100% OF MERKUR TO APG, DUTCH PENSION INVESTOR, AND RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP, LONDON-LISTED INVESTMENT COMPANY ADVISED BY INFRARED CAPITAL PARTNERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)