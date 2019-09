Sept 9 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* ACQUIRES BCR GROUP, A LEADING RETAIL DISPLAY SOLUTION PROVIDER IN CHINA

* BUYS MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BCR GROUP, A CHINESE RETAIL DISPLAY SOLUTION PROVIDER, ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS

* STAKE WAS ACQUIRED FROM BCR’S FOUNDER AND CEO, HONG LI, WHO CONTINUES TO HOLD A SIZEABLE MINORITY EQUITY STAKE FOLLOWING TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)