BRIEF-Partners Group Buys Portfolio Of 30 European Office And Logistics Properties

Jan 14 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG - ACQUIRES PORTFOLIO OF 30 EUROPEAN OFFICE AND LOGISTICS PROPERTIES

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG - PROPERTIES WERE ACQUIRED FOR A TOTAL TRANSACTION VALUE OF OVER EUR 550 MILLION

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG - PROPERTIES ARE PART OF A PORTFOLIO PREVIOUSLY OWNED BY IMFARR BETEILIGUNGS GMBH AND SN BETEILIGUNGEN HOLDING AG

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG - ACQUISITION IS A JOINT VENTURE WITH PEAKSIDE CAPITAL ADVISORS AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)