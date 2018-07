July 12 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* GROSS CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 6.2 BILLION AND USD 7.7 BILLION IN NEW INVESTMENTS IN H1 2018

* TOTAL GROSS CLIENT DEMAND FOR 2018 CONFIRMED

* NET AUM GROWTH OF EUR 5.2 BILLION DURING PERIOD AND A NEW TOTAL AUM OF 67.1 BILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2018