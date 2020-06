June 4 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* PARTNERS GROUP PROVIDES INTERIM BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT UPDATE DUE TO COVID-19

* FIRM EXPECTS PERFORMANCE FEES TO AMOUNT TO UP TO 5% OF TOTAL REVENUES FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* RECEIVED $7.0 BILLION IN NEW COMMITMENTS FROM GLOBAL CLIENT BASE ACROSS ALL PVT MARKETS ASSET CLASSES IN 4-MTHS ENDING 30 APR