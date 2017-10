BRIEF-Partners Group H1 ‍IFRS profit increased by 42 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* H1 REVENUES INCREASED BY 25% YEAR ON YEAR TO CHF 565 MILLION (H1 2016: CHF 453 MILLION)

* CONFIRM OUR FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE OF EUR 10-12 BILLION FOR ANTICIPATED BANDWIDTH OF GROSS CLIENT COMMITMENTS

* H1 ‍IFRS PROFIT INCREASED BY 42% YOY TO CHF 359 MILLION AND BY 18% VERSUS PREVIOUS PERIOD (H2 2016: CHF 304 MILLION)​

* H1 EBITDA INCREASED BY 37% YEAR ON YEAR, AMOUNTING TO CHF 374 MILLION (H1 2016: CHF 272 MILLION)

* H1 ‍MANAGEMENT FEES INCREASED BY 30% YEAR ON YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO CHF 418 MILLION (H1 2016: CHF 322 MILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)