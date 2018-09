BRIEF-Partners Group H1 Profit Up 10% At CHF 394 Million

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG:

* H1 REVENUES INCREASED BY 17% TO CHF 659 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 565 MILLION)

* H1 PROFIT INCREASED BY 10% TO CHF 394 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 359 MILLION)

* H1 EBITDA INCREASED BY 17% TO CHF 437 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 374 MILLION)

* RECONFIRMS ITS EXPECTATION THAT CLIENT DEMAND FOR ITS INVESTMENT PROGRAMS AND CUSTOMIZED MANDATES WILL BE SPREAD ACROSS ALL ASSET CLASSES, REGIONS AND TYPES OF INVESTORS

* PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING - EXPECTS GROSS CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 11-14 BILLION IN 2018 AS WELL AS EUR -4.5 TO -5.5 BILLION IN TAIL-DOWN EFFECTS FROM MORE MATURE PARTNERS GROUP PROGRAMS

* H1 GROSS CLIENT INFLOWS OF EUR 6.2 BILLION (H1 2017: EUR 6.9 BILLION)