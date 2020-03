BRIEF-Partners Group Holding FY Profit Up At CHF 900 Million

March 17 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* REPORTS STRONG 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH REVENUES UP 21% TO CHF 1.6 BILLION AND EBIT UP 17% TO CHF 1 BILLION

* PROPOSES AN INCREASED DIVIDEND OF CHF 25.50 PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT INCREASED BY 17% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 900 MILLION, IN LINE WITH EBIT GROWTH

* WE ESTIMATE THAT PERFORMANCE FEES IN 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY SKEWED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* ANTICIPATES THAT FUTURE CLIENT COMMITMENTS MAY BE SOMEWHAT DELAYED BY CURRENT MARKET VOLATILITY AND GENERAL DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19

* CHOSEN TO WITHHOLD FROM CONFIRMING ITS GUIDANCE ON FULL-YEAR EXPECTED GROSS CLIENT DEMAND AS OF TODAY