BRIEF-Partners Group Holding H1 Profit At CHF 397 Mln

Sept 10 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED BY 4% TO CHF 682 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 659 MILLION)

* H1 PROFIT INCREASED BY 1% TO CHF 397 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 394 MILLION), IN LINE WITH EBIT

* H1 EBIT INCREASED BY 1% TO CHF 432 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 429 MILLION); FIRM’S EBIT MARGIN STANDS AT 63% (H1 2018: 65%)

* H1 FINANCIAL RESULT AT CHF 23 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 17 MILLION)

* FIRM RECONFIRMS ITS EXPECTATION FOR 2019 CLIENT DEMAND

* OUTLOOK 2019: GROSS CLIENT DEMAND OF EUR 13-16 BILLION AS WELL AS EUR -6.5 TO -7.5 BILLION IN TAIL-DOWN EFFECTS FROM MORE MATURE PARTNERS GROUP PROGRAMS