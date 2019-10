Oct 7 (Reuters) - PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG:

* TO EXIT VERMAAT GROEP B.V., DUTCH MARKET LEADER IN PREMIUM OUTSOURCED CATERING AND HOSPITALITY SERVICES

* COMPANY WILL BE ACQUIRED BY BRIDGEPOINT, AN INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE EQUITY GROUP.

* WILL RETAIN A MINORITY POSITION IN COMPANY ON BEHALF OF ITS CLIENTS FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION.